In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of Falcon [2019-2025] up to 70-75 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Benling India
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|3.5-4 Hrs.