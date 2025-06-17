In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-