In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-