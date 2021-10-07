In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-