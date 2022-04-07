|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹62,200
|₹83,025
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,200
|₹69,475
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,858
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,787
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,336
|₹1,784