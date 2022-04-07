HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Falcon vs Maestro Edge 125

Benling India Benling Falcon vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20086,042
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20071,850
RTO
06,048
Insurance
05,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3361,849

