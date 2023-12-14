Saved Articles

Benling Falcon vs GET 7

Benling India Benling Falcon vs Essel Energy GET 7

Benling India Benling Falcon or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge30 - 40 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20042,500
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20042,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,336913

