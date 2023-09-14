In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or EeVe Xeniaa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or EeVe Xeniaa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at 69,900 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Xeniaa has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
