In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Eeve Ahava has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour.
