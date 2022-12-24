HT Auto
Benling India Benling Falcon vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 Benling India Benling Falcon or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Falcon Price starts at Rs. 62,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Falcon up to 70-75 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Falcon in 3 colours.
Benling Falcon vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling falcon E1
BrandBenling IndiaBounce Infinity
Price₹ 62,200₹ 93,386
Range70-75 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Benling Falcon
Benling India Benling Falcon
Falcon LA
₹62,200*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W2.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg94 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Robust Rear SpringTwin Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance, SMART PARKING ASSISTANCE, INTEGRATED LOCKING SYSTEMRiding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah1.9 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,20064,221
Ex-Showroom Price
62,20059,000
RTO
03,540
Insurance
01,681
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3361,380

