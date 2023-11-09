Saved Articles

Benling Aura vs Vida V1

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W6000 w
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,0001,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
73,0001,02,900
RTO
00
Insurance
05,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5692,331

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp showcased the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, while Royal Enfield unveiled its Himalayan Electric concept and Ultraviolette showcased F99 at the same event.
    EICMA 2023: Indian brands Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and Ultraviolette make a strong impression with EVs. Here's how
    9 Nov 2023
    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida Electric announces support for customers affected by Chennai floods
    14 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 e-scooter gets year-end offers of up to 31,000
    17 Dec 2023
