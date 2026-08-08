In 2026 Benling India Aura or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Aura vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-