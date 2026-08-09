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Benling India Aura vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Benling India Aura or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aura up to 120 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Aura vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Ego t3
BrandBenling IndiaUjaas Energy
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 59,724
Range120 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh72 V
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1870 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Height
1170 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3200 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance systemWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh72 V, 32 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12859,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68359,724
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7321,283

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