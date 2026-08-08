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Benling India Aura vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Benling India Aura or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Aura vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Zest 110
BrandBenling IndiaTVS
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 70,600
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm1250 mm
Height
1170 mm1139 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
670 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s-
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes19
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance system-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12882,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68370,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
5,4456,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7321,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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