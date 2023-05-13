In 2026 Benling India Aura or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Aura vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Radeon
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-