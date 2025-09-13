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Benling India Aura vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Benling India Aura or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Aura vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Avenis
BrandBenling IndiaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1265 mm
Height
1170 mm1175 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.8 L
Width
670 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s-
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance system-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,1281,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68383,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
5,4456,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7322,152

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