Benling India Benling Aura vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCHub Mounted
Motor Power
2500 W1500 W
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Range
120 Km/charge180 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge180 km/charge
Max Speed
60 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5692,041

