HT Auto
Benling India Benling Aura vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at Rs. 73,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Aura up to 120 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours.
Benling Aura vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling aura Flion
BrandBenling IndiaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 73,000₹ 57,788
Range120 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
1855 mm1820 mm
Height
1175 mm1120 mm
Width
740 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
4 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance, Deattachable Battery, Smart Key, Parking Assistance-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 40 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00057,788
RTO
00
Insurance
03,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,315

