In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at 73,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Aura up to 120 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.