In 2026 Benling India Aura or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Aura vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-