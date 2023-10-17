Saved Articles

HT Auto
Benling Aura vs Shine

Benling India Benling Aura vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
On-Road Price
73,00091,201
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00078,687
RTO
06,294
Insurance
06,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
1,5691,960

    Latest News

    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    Latest Videos

    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
