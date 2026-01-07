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Benling India Aura vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Benling India Aura or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Aura vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Dio
BrandBenling IndiaHonda
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 68,846
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm1808 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1260 mm
Height
1170 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
670 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s-
Range
120 km254.4 km
Max Speed
65 kmph83 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance system4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh12V, 5.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12881,544
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68368,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
5,4456,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7321,752

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