Benling India Benling Aura vs Honda Dio

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00077,828
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00070,211
RTO
05,616
Insurance
02,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,672

