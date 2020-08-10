Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Aura vs Activa 6G

Benling India Benling Aura vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00087,852
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00075,347
RTO
06,528
Insurance
05,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,888

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes