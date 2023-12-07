Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Aura vs Optima HS500 ER

Benling India Benling Aura vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
120 Km/charge110 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00071,990
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00071,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,547

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
    Maruti Suzuki hits big landmark of selling 10 lakh automatic vehicles
    18 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
    4 Oct 2023
    Hyundai India will voluntarily participate in the Bharat NCAP crash test program with three models to begin with.
    Hyundai India standardizes six airbags across all models, variants
    3 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Top five upcoming cars in India
    Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
    15 Nov 2019
    Hyundai hopes to dominate the compact sedan segment with their new offering - Aura. But can it be Hyundai’s answer to leadership in the segment? Here are all the hints in our first drive review of the new Hyundai Aura.
    Hyundai Aura: First Drive Review
    28 Jan 2020
    HT Auto Editor Shubhodeep Chakravarty asks Ju-Hyun Ha, Designer, Hyundai Motor Company about what thoughts go into designing a car for a country like India.
    Hyundai Motor launches all new Aura compact sedan
    22 Jan 2020
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    15 Nov 2019
    View all
     