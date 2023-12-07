In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at 73,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours.
Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours.
Benling Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less