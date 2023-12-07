Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Aura vs Hero XPulse 200T

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,0001,39,480
Ex-Showroom Price
73,0001,18,300
RTO
09,764
Insurance
09,511
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5692,997

