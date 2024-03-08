In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at Rs. 73,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Aura up to 120 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours.
Benling Aura vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling aura
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Benling India
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 73,000
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.