Benling Aura vs Grove

Benling India Benling Aura vs Flycon Grove

In 2023 Benling India Benling Aura or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Benling Aura
Benling India Benling Aura
Aura LI
₹73,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Range
120 Km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 Km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,00082,725
Ex-Showroom Price
73,00074,629
RTO
05,970
Insurance
02,126
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5691,778

