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Benling India Aura vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 Benling India Aura or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aura up to 120 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Aura vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Emx
BrandBenling IndiaEMotorad
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 79,999
Range120 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh0.37 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1870 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1380 mm-
Height
1170 mm1130 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
670 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s-
Range
120 km50 km
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
3200 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic100mm Travel with lockout
Rear Suspension
TelescopicAdjustable, 10- 20 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance system-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh0.37 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12883,763
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68379,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4453,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7321,800

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