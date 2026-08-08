In 2026 Benling India Aura or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aura up to 120 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Aura vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Emx
|Brand
|Benling India
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|4 Hours 30 Minutes