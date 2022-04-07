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Benling India Aura vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2026 Benling India Aura or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Aura Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Aura up to 120 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Aura in 3 colours.
Aura vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura E1
BrandBenling IndiaBounce Infinity
Price₹ 1.22 Lakhs₹ 55,000
Range120 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Aura
Benling India Aura
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1870 mm1820 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm1260 mm
Height
1170 mm1120 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
670 mm695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.2s-
Range
120 km70 km
Max Speed
65 kmph65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3200 W2.2 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicTwin Shock Absorber
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Brake down Assistance systemRiding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12858,447
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,68355,000
RTO
00
Insurance
5,4453,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7321,256

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