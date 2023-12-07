In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Benling India Benling Aura or BGauss B8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at 73,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price).
The range of Benling Aura up to 120 km/charge and the B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours.
BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
...Read More
Read Less