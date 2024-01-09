Saved Articles

Benling India Believe vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Benling India Believe or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Believe vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Yzf r15 v3
BrandBenling IndiaYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,56,700
RTO
5,51713,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9403,919

