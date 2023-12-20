Saved Articles

Believe vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe R15 v4
BrandBenling IndiaYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7872,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,81,700
RTO
5,51714,536
Insurance
011,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9404,470

