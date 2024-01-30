In 2024 Benling India Believe or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Believe vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Benling India
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-