Benling India Believe vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Benling India Believe or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Believe vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Fzs-fi v3
BrandBenling IndiaYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,21,700
RTO
5,5179,712
Insurance
07,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,977

