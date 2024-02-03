In 2024 Benling India Believe or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Believe vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-