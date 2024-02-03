Saved Articles

Benling India Believe vs Vespa SXL 125

Benling India Believe or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Believe vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Sxl 125
BrandBenling IndiaVespa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,34,827
RTO
5,51710,786
Insurance
07,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9403,289

