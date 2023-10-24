Saved Articles

Benling India Believe vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Benling India Believe or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Believe vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Raider
BrandBenling IndiaTVS
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,27095,219
RTO
5,5177,617
Insurance
06,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,351

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual99,571**Ex-showroom price
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Raider
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Raider

