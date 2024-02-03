In 2024 Benling India Believe or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Believe or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. Believe vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Benling India TVS Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 70-120 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -