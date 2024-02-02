In 2024 Benling India Believe or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Believe or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Believe vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Benling India TVS Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 70-120 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -