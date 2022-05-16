HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesBelieve vs TZ 3.3

Benling India Believe vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Benling India Believe or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Believe vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Tz 3.3
BrandBenling IndiaTunwal
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3200-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,15,000
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    BMW 330i Sport
    BMW 330i Sport launched in India with a new entry-level Sport variant
    19 Mar 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R. Image Credits: bennetts.co.uk
    Harley-Davidson 338R spotted for the first time
    28 Aug 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R
    Design sketches reveal Harley-Davidson 338R in detail
    26 Sept 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     