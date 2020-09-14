HT Auto

Benling India Believe vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Benling India Believe or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Believe vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Dost
BrandBenling IndiaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
32001.5 kW
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,02,777
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,301

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Bada Dost features a first-in-segment 3-seater walkthrough cabin.
    Ashok Leyland launches ‘Bada Dost’ LCV at 7.75 lakh
    14 Sept 2020
    The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well
    BMW Group launches monsoon service campaign across India
    28 Jun 2024
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono teased ahead of launch. Check details
    29 Jun 2024
    The Triumph Street Triple R and RS were launched in India last year.
    No price drop for Street Triple R & Street Triple RS, clarifies Triumph
    29 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     