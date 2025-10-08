In 2026 Benling India Believe or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Believe vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Benling India
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-