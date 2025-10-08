In 2026 Benling India Believe or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Believe vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Benling India
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-