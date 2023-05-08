HT Auto

Benling India Believe vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Benling India Believe or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Believe vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Buzz
BrandBenling IndiaStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range70-120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
32002 kW
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1800 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,78799,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,27095,000
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
    Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
    21 Aug 2022
    Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
    Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck would come in a dual cab configuration.
    Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model
    14 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     