In 2026 Benling India Believe or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Believe vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-