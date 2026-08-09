In 2026 Benling India Believe or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Believe vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Rv400
|Brand
|Benling India
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes