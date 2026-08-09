In 2026 Benling India Believe or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Believe vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Benling India
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|60 V
|Charging Time
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