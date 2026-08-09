Believe vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Elite Brand Benling India Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 70-120 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 3.2 Kwh - Charging Time - 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Benling India Believe or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.