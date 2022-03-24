HT Auto
In 2024 Benling India Believe or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Believe vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Okhi90
BrandBenling IndiaOkinawa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
30002500 Watt
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
32003.8 kW
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1520 mm
Height
1140 mm1160 mm
Width
690 mm710 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down AssistE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,86,006
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
06,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9404,139

