In 2026 Benling India Believe or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Believe vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Benling India
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours